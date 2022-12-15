In just over two weeks, Scottsdale Bible Church (SBC) will celebrate the birth of Jesus at its Christmas Eve services. SBC is offering 24 different services across its campuses, each featuring candle lighting, familiar carols and a message of hope. The Fountain Hills campus will hold its Christmas service on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 3, 5 and 7 p.m.
On Sunday, Dec. 25, SBC will not have in-person services but will be offering a special online Christmas Day service and a Discovery Kids Christmas video for families to experience from home.