Join Scottsdale Bible Church Fountain Hills for a “Hometown Christmas Celebration.” There will be food, fun and fellowship for the entire family.
Leadership invites everyone to experience a Christmas concert, children’s activities, a family photo booth, a Christmas train, live animals and a light display on the SBC Fountain Hills Campus on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 15202 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Everyone is welcome to attend this festive celebration of the Christmas season.
SBC Fountain Hills is also partnering with Gigi’s Cottage, which provides housing and hope for up to nine girls (ages seven to 18) who are in the Arizona foster care system. Gigi’s vision is to help abused or neglected girls experience a home environment where they are shown respect and grace.
SBC Fountain Hills is collecting gifts for the girls who live at Gigi’s Cottage where they will be invited to attend the SBC Fountain Hills Christmas party on Sunday, Dec. 11, to receive their Christmas gifts and enjoy the festivities.