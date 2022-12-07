Join Scottsdale Bible Church Fountain Hills for a “Hometown Christmas Celebration.” There will be food, fun and fellowship for the entire family.

Leadership invites everyone to experience a Christmas concert, children’s activities, a family photo booth, a Christmas train, live animals and a light display on the SBC Fountain Hills Campus on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 15202 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Everyone is welcome to attend this festive celebration of the Christmas season.