 Kim E Rowland

For nearly 20 years, Fountain Hills families have packed shoeboxes with gifts for children around the world through Operation Christmas Child. One of these gifts reached Alex Nsengimana, a young Rwandan boy living in a period of unrest.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at Cornerstone Family Church, Nsengimana will speak to Fountain Hills residents to share how the simple gift had a life-changing impact.