Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church is holding its annual rummage sale Friday, April 8, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Saturday, April 9, from 8 a.m. until noon.
To help kick off the event on April 8, a beverage cart will sell coffee and hot chocolate from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The Fountain Hills Food Cart will be on hand from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to sell lunch items, beverages and treats.
FHPC is accepting various items from April 1-5.
Items can include clothes, furniture, household goods, jewelry and toys. Drop off donations at FHPC’s front office Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. or by making an appointment. The church also offers a limited pickup service for larger items. Call the front office at 480-837-1763 during normal business hours for more information.
Event organizers are on the church campus most weekdays to sort and price donations. Volunteers are welcome to stop by, assist and enjoy fellowship.
FHPC also offers community service opportunities for high school students, who can earn community service hours while supporting the church and community.
For more information about the rummage sale and to check out the evolving inventory, visit the church website at fhpresbyterian.info/rummage-sale-items.
The church is located at 13001 N Fountain Hills Blvd.
FHPC qualifies as a 501(c)(3) church. Donations to FHPC may be a charitable contribution that is tax deductible. Check with your tax professional about donations.