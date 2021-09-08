The High Holidays, according to Rabbi Mendy Lipskier, are a soulful and rejuvenating time, a season which provides that “Jewish recharge” for the New Year.
At Chabad of Fountain Hills, uplifting and inspiring services are open to all and are free of charge or tickets.
Lipskier said the past year has presented Chabad with a unique set of challenges, but “challenges and obstacles only strengthen our resolve.
“Knowing how important these days are – and how this year we all need that connection perhaps more so than any other – our approach is not merely ‘how do we get by,’ but ‘how do we make this the most special and memorable High Holidays of our lifetime.’”
The High Holidays began Monday, Sept. 6, with Rosh Hashanah. The final day of Rosh Hashanah is today, Wednesday, Sept. 8. The morning service is at 9:30 a.m., with Shofar sounding at 11:30 a.m. The evening service starts at 7:15 p.m.
Yom Kippur begins Wednesday, Sept. 15, with the Kol Nidrei service at 6:20 p.m. Yom Kippur’s morning service is at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. The Yizkor service is at 12 noon. The Mincha and Neilah closing service is at 4:45 p.m. with Fast Ends at 7:19 p.m. followed by a break-fast buffet
For more information and to RSVP for services or dinner, call 480-795-6292; or visit jewishfountainhills.com.
Chabad Fountain Hills is located at 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains.