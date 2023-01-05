Religion Wrap 3.jpg

There are two religious associations in Fountain Hills and its surrounding areas: the Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association (FHCMA), which encompasses 11 local Christian churches from Fountain Hills to Rio Verde, and the Fountain Hills Interfaith Alliance (FHIA), which includes 13 religious organizations across the Valley. Both associations filled their 2022 with events and look forward to many more in 2023.

FHCMA