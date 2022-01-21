Monthly worship services will be held at Reigning Grace Ranch beginning Friday, Feb. 11.
Dr. Bobby Brewer, pastor of SBC-North Chapel Bible Church Fountain Hills campus, will conduct the first service, which begins at 7 p.m.
“Since we’re meeting at a ranch, and since it’s Arizona, we felt we’d go with a cowboy church themed worship service,” Brewer said. “The music will have a bit more of a country Western vibe and the setting is outdoors at a ranch, so you'll want to wear some boots or shoes that you don’t mind getting dirty.”
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. at the ranch, located at 28614 N. 172nd St. in Rio Verde. Brewer said there are chairs, but they are limited so visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating.
Brewer said the event will include fellowship and Bible teaching. The public is invited.