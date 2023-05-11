Reigning Grace Ranch (RGR) in Rio Verde is hosting two summer camps in June that include a time of fun, education and horse riding.
RGR summer camps will introduce kids to equine anatomy, nutrition and digestion, equine behavior and training. These topics will provide a good foundation of equine science knowledge for campers and will build on each other day-by-day to give a comprehensive understanding of equine science.
Campers will also enjoy crafts, games and more, as they will learn every part of owning a ranch from chores to grooming animals and spending time with critters in the critter corner.
Finally, each camp will include a ride day where kids will learn how to tack, mount, steer and control a horse.
RGR Summer Camps are held from June 6-8 and Jun 11-13, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily.
RGR is located at 28614 N. 172 St. For pricing and registration, visit azrgr.org, call 480-442-8934 or send an email to kelsey@azrgr.org.