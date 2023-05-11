RGR.JPG

Reigning Grace Ranch (RGR) in Rio Verde is hosting two summer camps in June that include a time of fun, education and horse riding.

RGR summer camps will introduce kids to equine anatomy, nutrition and digestion, equine behavior and training. These topics will provide a good foundation of equine science knowledge for campers and will build on each other day-by-day to give a comprehensive understanding of equine science.