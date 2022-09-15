There’sstill time to register for a free, in-person workshop at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Sept. 25. The workshop will focus on personal transformation through reclaiming a sense of belonging following impacts of lockdown policies implemented during the pandemic.

Pastor Bill Good will facilitate this initiative entitled “Longing for Belonging: A Journey to Joy.” The workshop will take place from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the fellowship center located on the FHPC campus at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. It is open to everyone.