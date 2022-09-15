There’sstill time to register for a free, in-person workshop at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Sept. 25. The workshop will focus on personal transformation through reclaiming a sense of belonging following impacts of lockdown policies implemented during the pandemic.
Pastor Bill Good will facilitate this initiative entitled “Longing for Belonging: A Journey to Joy.” The workshop will take place from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the fellowship center located on the FHPC campus at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. It is open to everyone.
Interested parties must register for the workshop. To sign up, call the church office at 480-837-1763 between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, send an email to uncommoncommunity419@gmail.com or register online by visiting eventbrite.com and searching for “Longing for Belonging: A Journey to Joy.”
Good’s multi-media workshop will focus on three stages of a transformational journey: Becoming, Being and Belonging. Through an open dialogue, attendees will gain an understanding that belonging arises from relationships and lives within our spirit.
“My intention is for participants to depart with a clear awareness that they have a place in the world; that they belong to a community larger than themselves,” Good said.