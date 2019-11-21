Rabbi Emily Langowitz of Temple Solel in Paradise Valley will be the speaker at the 12th annual Fountain Hills Interfaith Thanksgiving Celebration at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, at The Fountains, a United Methodist Church, 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
Jews, Muslims, Catholics, Protestants, Latter Day Saints, Buddhists, Baha’i, Religious Science and practitioners of other faiths will join in the celebration.
The service will include music, a time for conversation and an opportunity to reflect on listening and understand one another, said Pastor David M. Felten of The Fountains.
Refreshments will be served after the service. The “Syrian Sweets” baked goods and crafts will be sold before and after the service to benefit Syrian refugee families in the Phoenix area.
Sponsoring the service is the Fountain Hills’ Interfaith Alliance, a coalition of local faith communities and leaders committed to embracing diversity and pluralism as ideals and practicing international interaction with those of other faith traditions as a positive witness to a world in conflict.
For more information about the service call 480-837-7627.