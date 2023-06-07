The Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church (FHPC) responded to the call from Tom Aiello of the Crisis Response Team to raise funds for scholarships for Fountain Hills at-risk youth to attend Reigning Grace Ranch (RGR). FHPC members recently met with RGR Executive Director, Amanda Moore, and a few of her equine assistants to present a check in support of at-risk youth.
The efforts of FHPC resulted in over $4,500 raised for RGR, generated through various initiatives including donations made at a Hilltop Hospitality’s Maundy Thursday meal, funds from Presby Pickins’ Flea Market, a Mission Ministry donation and additional generous gifts from church members and friends.
“Every contribution, no matter the size, will touch many lives in our community,” a press release read.
Most notable was a collection of $1,811 donated during the Sonoran Quintet Concert hosted by FHPC.
“Another round of applause goes to the quintet musicians who volunteered their time and talent to entertain nearly 100 people,” the release said.
During the concert intermission, Aiello spoke about the needs of the community and the importance of supporting the youth. RGR’s Equine Program Manager, Misty Mann, also took the stage to provide information about the ranch and its many programs.
The collaboration between the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, Sonoran Quintet, Tom Aiello and Reigning Grace Ranch is in support of at-risk youth in Fountain Hills.
For more information about Reigning Grace Ranch, visit azrgr.org. To view the Sonoran Quest concert, visit the FHPC YouTube channel at Youtube.com/@fhpresbyterianchurch.