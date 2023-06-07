Presbyterian Church.jpg

The Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church (FHPC) responded to the call from Tom Aiello of the Crisis Response Team to raise funds for scholarships for Fountain Hills at-risk youth to attend Reigning Grace Ranch (RGR). FHPC members recently met with RGR Executive Director, Amanda Moore, and a few of her equine assistants to present a check in support of at-risk youth.

The efforts of FHPC resulted in over $4,500 raised for RGR, generated through various initiatives including donations made at a Hilltop Hospitality’s Maundy Thursday meal, funds from Presby Pickins’ Flea Market, a Mission Ministry donation and additional generous gifts from church members and friends.