Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church will host a special event for children, “JAM-BOREE,” today, Wednesday, Sept. 4, to launch its new elementary school program, “JAM” (Jesus and Me).
Children from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade will participate in games, crafts, basketball and snacks from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Starting Wednesday, Sept. 11, JAM will include “Music and Movement” from 4 to 4:45 p.m., followed by “Believe” from 5 to 5:45 p.m.
Written by Randy Frazee, “Believe” will provide lessons about kid-friendly scripture references, memory verses and Bible themes.
Ministry leaders will be available for the older youth groups, “Crosswalk,” for junior high schools and “Ground Zero” for senior high students.
The church is committed to a safe, friendly environment to all children. Parents are encouraged to attend the sessions.