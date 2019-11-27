Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church unveiled a spiritual art installation, “The Passion Project.”
The project was part of the church’s 2020 Stewardship Campaign, “Passion Takes Flight.”
Pastor Bill Good invites guests to view the art. Traditional worship time is 9 a.m. Sundays in the sanctuary; casual worship is 11:15 a.m. in the Fellowship Center.
Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church is located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
In September, stewardship chair Carol Skewes asked church members and friends to explore their personal passions and spiritual gifts and how they can be used to serve others and glorify God.
Adults and children were asked to write a prayer on a piece of paper and fold the paper into an origami dove, not knowing what the final artwork would be. More than 600 doves were folded and collected.
Meanwhile, Bob Lull and Dieter Ludwig constructed the “sun” by inserting dowels or “sun rays” into a hula hoop and spraying the assembly red. They also installed a pulley system to raise and lower the structure over the communion table in the sanctuary.
Monique Reynolds, Althea Halchuck, Kathy Cole, George Holtan and Mary Martinson helped Skewes string the doves on fish line and then attached the lines to the sun’s dowels.
When “The Passion Project” was unveiled, Skewes explained to the congregation that “the prayers within the doves speak of passions we have for people, ministries and issues we all care about. Each dove is an expression of those passions.” She said she prays that every time someone enters the sanctuary and sees the beautiful art, their hearts will be uplifted and they will be reminded to keep their passions aflight and aflame for God.