Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church is partnering with Mountain View Presbyterian Church and other churches in the Phoenix area to offer the “Alpha” course. Alpha Online is an 11-week series of group conversations that explore life, spirituality and faith through a Christian lens. It offers a non-judgmental and open environment where people can ask questions and build relationships.
Mountain View Presbyterian Church is hosting the program, which is free and open to everyone. To register, visit Mountain View’s website at mtviewpres.org. Those who register will receive an email with a link to the Zoom meeting for Session One.
To make it easier for people to try Alpha Online and find a day and time that works best for them, each session will be offered three times weekly: Mondays at 7 p.m.; Thursdays at 7 p.m.; and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Thus, Session One is available Sept. 7, 10 and 12.
Each session features a 25-minute film examining issues around life and faith. After the film, participants will be put into a virtual breakout room where hosts will lead small groups in conversations. These breakout segments will allow people to share their thoughts about life and faith while hearing from others.
FHPC’s good friend Reverend (Dr.) Bob Simmons, a retired Presbyterian pastor, is coordinating efforts for Fountain Hills families, extended families and friends. Simmons is asking that people with ties to Fountain Hills register for either Thursday or Saturday sessions to keep friends together for breakout sessions.
“But please know that if Mondays work best for you, please register and attend those sessions,” Simmons said. “I’m very excited to be a part of Alpha and offer guidance for our friends and families. Alpha truly is one of the most interesting studies with which I have been associated.”
Anyone interested in serving as a host, a greeter for breakout groups, or a member of the prayer team can contact Simmons at presbyrev2016@gmail.com. Simmons also narrates a video further explaining the Alpha Online course on the FHPC website at fhpresbyterian.info/alpha/.