According to a 2021 Maricopa County Public Health report, heat-associated deaths surpassed 330 in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area last year.
About 38%, or slightly more than one in three of those fatalities, were homeless people.
With the hottest months in the valley fast approaching, the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church (FHPC) Mission Ministry is seeking donations of 24-pack bottled water and non-perishable foods between May 16 and June 16 in support of the Phoenix Rescue Mission’s “Code Red Summer Heat Relief” campaign. Phoenix Rescue Mission declares a “Code Red” when temperatures top 100 degrees and staff distribute donated bottles of water and food to homeless and hungry neighbors.
Terri Schmidt, FHPC Mission Ministry Elder, is encouraging Fountain Hills and neighboring communities to share their blessings with those less fortunate.
“I’m reminded of Proverbs 19, verse 17 that states ‘Those who are gracious to the poor lend to the Lord, and the Lord will fully repay them,’” Schmidt said. “This is an opportunity to be good Samaritans and share God’s love with people in need.”
Those able to help can drop off water and non-perishable foods at the FHPC office located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Monetary donations are also accepted. For additional information or to donate online, visit the church’s website at fhpresbyterian.info, or call 480-837-1763 with questions.
Phoenix Rescue Mission also accepts checks and online donations can be made by visiting phoenixrescuemission.org.