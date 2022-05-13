The Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Mission Ministry will collect 24-pack bottled water and non-perishable foods May 16 through June 16 in support of the Phoenix Rescue Mission’s “Code Red Summer Heat Relief” campaign.
Those able to help can drop off water and non-perishable foods at the FHPC office located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monetary donations are also accepted. For questions, additional information or to donate online, visit the church’s website at fhpresbyterian.info or call 480-837-1763.
Phoenix Rescue Mission declares a ‘Code Red’ when temperatures top 100 degrees and staff distribute donated bottles of water and food to the homeless and hungry. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Phoenix Rescue Mission is funded almost entirely by churches, businesses, foundations and individuals.
FHPC also qualifies as a 501(c)(3) church. Donations to FHPC may be charitable contributions that are tax deductible.