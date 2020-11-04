Salt River Project (SRP) held its 2020 Champions of Energy Efficiency awards event on Oct. 26 and named Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church (FHPC) a winner in the Outstanding Achievement category.
Outstanding Achievement honors businesses or organizations that implement energy-efficient technologies in their facilities to achieve among the highest energy savings compared to similar-sized and types of businesses or organizations.
SRP chose FHPC after the church prioritized ways to conserve energy and benefit from cost savings during the past year.
FHPC replaced existing fluorescent lights with energy-efficient LEDs, resulting in lower monthly electric bills. Additionally, the church replaced outdated thermostats with smart technology. The minor adjustments saved FHPC 41,724 kilowatt-hours and reduced its peak demand by 10 kilowatts, which is enough energy to power three Valley homes for an entire year.
Bill Good, pastor and head of staff at FHPC, said he is hopeful the SRP honor inspires other churches and businesses to conserve energy.
“We strive to be good partners in our Fountain Hills community, as well as good stewards of God’s creation,” Good said. “The award reminds us that, together, we can make a difference in securing our future on this blue sanctuary.”