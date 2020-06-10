The Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church is reopening its doors for in-person services led by Pastor Bill Good every Sunday starting at 9 a.m.
The church did a “soft opening” in May to determine social distance procedures and logistical details to keep attendees safe. The church will still be livestreaming its service on the FHPC website and Facebook page.
“Please understand that if you’re not quite ready to sit in a large room with other people, that’s perfectly understandable,” Good said. “It is OK to attend our service in person and just as OK to continue worshiping together online.”
FHPC encourages those planning to come in person to review guidelines and consideration for returning available online at fhpresbyterian.info.