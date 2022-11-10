Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church (FHPC) invites the local community, friends and families to take advantage of holiday shopping opportunities as well as support the church’s charitable activities and family-oriented events in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
For information about any of the following projects or events, call the church at 480-837-1763. FHPC is located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Through Nov. 12, FHPC Mission Ministry is supporting the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child. This annual initiative delivers joy and the good news of Jesus to children in need around the world through gift-filled shoeboxes containing toys, school supplies and personal care items. Participate by donating $25 per shoebox or writing a check payable to FHPC with “shoebox” in the memo line. Drop off donations to the church or in the collection on Sunday mornings during church service.
Otherwise, interested parties can pick up a shoebox at FHPC and return the filled box along with a donation of $10 to cover postage. Online donations can be made through the FHPC website at fhpresbyterian.info/occ/.
On Nov. 22,Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills will host the annual community Thanksgiving Service. Sponsored by the Fountain Hills Christian Ministerial Association, the service will start at 7 p.m. FHPC Pastor Bill Good will give the sermon.
On Dec. 3, FHPC will host “Presby Pickins’ Flea Market” from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. This recurring community event will take place in FHPC’s front parking lot on the first Saturday of the month through April 1, 2023.
For people wishing to donate items to FHPC, church members also will operate tables during each sale. Note that FHPC will not accept furniture or large items. The food truck from Batchelor’s Pad BBQ will be on hand to sell breakfast burritos, breakfast bowls, and drinks.
Also on Dec. 3, FHPC will participate in the Town’s “Stroll in the Glow” from 5 to 8 p.m. The church is bringing back a live nativity scene complete with animals and actors. Choir members will sing traditional Christmas carols under the guidance of FHPC music director Deb Fisher.
Through Dec. 9, FHPC is collecting unwrapped gifts as part of the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program. This program identifies local, needy seniors in Fountain Hills that might otherwise not have a gift or even a visitor during the holidays.
To participate, stop by the church office during normal hours and pick a bulb from off the wreath in the church’s narthex on Sunday mornings during the 9 a.m. worship service. Then shop for the listed item(s) and return the unwrapped gift(s) with the bulb to the church office.
As a qualified 501c(3) church, donations to FHPC may be a charitable contribution that is tax deductible.
On Dec. 24, FHPC will have one worship service that combines elements from past children’s and candlelight services. The Christmas Eve service will begin at 5:30 p.m.
On Dec. 25, FHPC will have its traditional worship service. Note that for this service only, the start time will be 10 a.m. (FHPC worship service normally begins at 9 a.m.).