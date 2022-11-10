Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church (FHPC) invites the local community, friends and families to take advantage of holiday shopping opportunities as well as support the church’s charitable activities and family-oriented events in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

For information about any of the following projects or events, call the church at 480-837-1763. FHPC is located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.