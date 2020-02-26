Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, along with the Christian community, enters the season of Lent today, Feb. 26. Lent is a period of 40 days, not counting Sundays, beginning with Ash Wednesday and continuing through Holy Saturday.
During Lent, the church remembers, proclaims and responds to the sacrificial suffering and death of Jesus Christ. Lent is a season of examination, spiritual discipline and prayer.
Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church invites everyone to their Ash Wednesday continuous communion service. It is a quiet service of private prayer, scripture reading and meditation, at the conclusion of which visitors may come forward to receive Holy Communion in an intimate, individual basis.
The following five Wednesdays the church invites the community to its Vesper Services from 6 to 7 p.m.
Vespers is an ancient tradition of quiet prayer and devotion designed to augment one’s Lenten spiritual journey and heighten their experience of Easter joy.