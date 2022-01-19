Nearly two years after the cancellation of the Southwest Surfers concert at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church (FHPC) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Beach Boys tribute band appears for a makeup concert Feb. 27.
The performance will begin inside the church at 3 p.m.
Southwest Surfers originally was the sixth and final concert under the church’s 2020 Pat Covault concert series. The church will honor tickets for the Feb. 27 show for people who purchased and retained tickets to the original 2020 concert.
Additional tickets are on sale at the church and include the following prices and seating options:
Gold section – reserved seating in first five rows: $30; Fuchsia section -- reserved seating in rows 6-7: $25; Teal section – rows 8-10 general admission seats: $20; Narthex and choir loft – general admission seats: $15
For everyone’s safety, attendees should be prepared to wear a mask for the duration of the concert due to COVID concerns. Protocols may change; patrons are encouraged to check the FHPC website (fhpresbyterian.info/pat-covault-memorial-concert-series) for updates.
FHPC is located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. To reach FHPC’s office, call 480-837-1763 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.