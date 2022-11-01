Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church will host its monthly flea market on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Entitled “Presby Pickins’ Flea Market,” this recurring community event will take place in FHPC’s front parking lot on the first Saturday of the month through April 1, 2023. The church is located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.