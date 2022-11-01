Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church will host its monthly flea market on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Entitled “Presby Pickins’ Flea Market,” this recurring community event will take place in FHPC’s front parking lot on the first Saturday of the month through April 1, 2023. The church is located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
For people wishing to donate items to FHPC, church members also will operate tables during each sale. Note that FHPC will not accept furniture or large items. For additional information, contact the church office at 480-837-1763 or stop by. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
As part of the church’s community outreach, FHPC will spotlight a different Fountain Hills youth group each month. Fountain Hills Girl Scout Troop 6445 will participate in November. The troop will sell second-hand household goods and clothing to raise money for service projects throughout the community including Christmas angels, food bank donations and other opportunities to give back to Fountain Hills.
FHPC will share a portion of flea market proceeds with youth groups to support their efforts.High school students can acquire community service hours by helping set up, take down and clean up.
The food truck from Batchelor’s Pad BBQ will be on hand to sell breakfast burritos, breakfast bowls and drinks. Additional tables and chairs with umbrellas will be set up to allow visitors to sit and enjoy their breakfast items to kick off their day or after a hard morning of shopping and selling.