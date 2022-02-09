Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church (FHPC) is inviting the local community, friends and families to help feed the hungry as well as feed themselves spiritually.
Through Sunday, Feb. 13, the church’s mission ministry is conducting its annual “Souper Bowl of Caring” to benefit Extended Hands Food Bank leading up to the NFL’s big game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.
FHPC will have two shopping carts representing each NFL team outside near the church’s main sanctuary doors that day prior to and during the 9 a.m. worship service. Individuals may drop off canned goods and other non-perishable food into the cart of the team they wish to win the game.
Food also can be dropped off at the church office today and Thursday, Feb. 9 and 10, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Monetary donations can made online via the FHPC website eGiving at secure.myvanco.com/ YGPJ/campaign/C-YY69.
Beginning today, Wednesday, Feb. 9, FHPC’s Pastor Bill Good and colleague Reverend Bob Simmons will kick off a weekly adult Bible study about Psalms.
Sessions begin at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Center. The book that will accompany the study is entitled “Open and Unafraid - the Psalms as a Guide to Life” by David O. Taylor. A limited number of copies of the book are available for purchase at the church office. The book also is available for purchase on Amazon. All within the community are welcome to attend and encouraged to bring a friend.
For more information, call the church at 480-837-1763. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. FHPC is located at 13001 North Fountain Hills Blvd.
As a qualified 501(c)(3) church, donations to FHPC may be a charitable contribution that is tax deductible.