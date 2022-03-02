The Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Mission Ministry once again is helping “blanket the world with love” by partnering with Church World Service to seek donations that, in turn, provide blankets for people in need.
FHPC is accepting donations of $10 or more through March 13 to help CWS buy waterproof blankets and distribute them to displaced families and individuals facing difficult times. These blankets provide warmth on a cold night, a makeshift bed to sleep on, a tent for someone with no home, or a way to carry one’s belongings.
The local church offers several ways to contribute to the blanket program. Monetary donations can be made online via the FHPC website at fhpresbyterian.info/blankets.
People also can drop off a check at the church office, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Write “blanket program” on the check’s memo line.
Checks also can be mailed to Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills 85268.
For people who attend the 9 a.m. service in person on Sunday mornings, donations can be placed in blanket envelopes and dropped off in an offering plate in the church narthex.
The blanket project has been an annual outreach mission at FHPC since 1998 when church members Gary and Barbara Oakeson introduced the concept after their involvement with the program while living in Indiana.
When asked why they got involved in the CWS Blanket project, Barbara said, “It’s a great project that can help so many people in different ways. Every year, without fail, there are disasters somewhere in the world where these blankets can make a difference in the lives of the recipients.
“Many of the blankets distributed outside of the United States are made overseas, which provides employment and avoids costly shipping fees.”
After 23 years, the Oakesons stepped down as chairpersons for the blanket program on Feb. 20. Fellow church member Mary Holtan is overseeing this year’s program.
FHPC qualifies as a 501(c)(3) church. Donations to FHPC may be a charitable contribution that is tax deductible.