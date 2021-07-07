Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church is offering an intimate new prayer chapel for its Fountain Hills neighbors seeking a place for respite.
The spiritual sanctuary is designed so people can get away from the distractions of everyday life. The retreat is located on the southeast corner of the church campus at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
The chapel is available and open during church office hours, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. After hours, the Biblical Garden, in front of the bell tower has seating for prayer and meditation.
Those who seek closer communion with God through meditation and prayer are welcome at the church.