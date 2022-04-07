Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church is holding its annual rummage sale Friday, April 8, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Saturday, April 9, from 8 a.m. until noon.
To help kick off the event on April 8, a beverage cart will sell coffee and hot chocolate from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The Fountain Hills Food Cart will be on hand from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to sell lunch items, beverages and treats.
For more information about the rummage sale and to check out the evolving inventory, visit the church website at fhpresbyterian.info/rummage-sale-items.
The church is located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
FHPC qualifies as a 501(c)(3) church. Donations to FHPC may be a charitable contribution that is tax deductible. Check with your tax professional about donations.