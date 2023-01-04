Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church will host its monthly flea market on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church will host its monthly flea market on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Vendors will be on hand selling a variety of wares including collectibles, jewelry, books, clothing and more.
Called the Presby Pickins’ Flea Market, this recurring community event will take place in FHPC’s front parking lot on the first Saturday of the month through April 1. The church is located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
For more information about the event, visit the church website at fhpresbyterian.info/fleamarket/.
