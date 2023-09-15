Presby Pickins

Local high schoolers earn community service hours at the Presby Pickins’ Flea Market, which returns Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church at 8 a.m.

The Presby Pickins’ Flea Market returns for another season of serving retro-rummagers, junk-in-the-trunkers, crafty collectors and emptying-their-nesters. The community is invited to sell, shop or both on the first Saturday of each month, October through April.

The first Flea Market of the season is Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., located in the front parking lot of Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.