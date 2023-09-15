The Presby Pickins’ Flea Market returns for another season of serving retro-rummagers, junk-in-the-trunkers, crafty collectors and emptying-their-nesters. The community is invited to sell, shop or both on the first Saturday of each month, October through April.
The first Flea Market of the season is Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., located in the front parking lot of Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
To kick off the new season, Rural Metro Fire Department will allow children to “Explore-A-Truck” from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Rural Metro will also hand out firefighter hats and other giveaways in honor of Fire Prevention Week, which begins Sunday, Oct. 8.
A portion of the monthly proceeds are donated to causes in the community, Shawn Uphoff said, coordinator of the flea market.
Arlene’s Sweet Treats will set up its tent with homemade goodies and coffee to start the morning, followed by a lunch menu of hot dogs, burgers, chips and drinks from the Noon Kiwanis food truck.
Those interested in renting a booth space, tables and/or chairs can visit fhpresbyterian.info/fleamarket for reservations. Those interested in donating to the church can drop items off at the church front office, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Community service hour opportunities are also available for high school students who can contact the Flea Market coordinators at 480-779-8115 or ppfleamarket@gmail.com.