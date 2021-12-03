The Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church Mission committee exemplified the seasonal spirt of giving through a recent monetary donation.
The gift will allow children from a needy family to continue to attend the Here We Grow Learning Center.
According to church elder Terri Schmidt, the committee was made aware of a local family that was behind on payments for their children who attend the learning center. The Mission committee voted to pay tuition for the children for the remainder of 2021 and donated a gift certificate to enable the family to purchase food at a local grocery store.
Committee members also continued their support of the United Methodist Outreach Ministries (UMOM) New Day Centers in Phoenix, delivering clothes and other donated items in November. UMOM provides shelter, services and affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness or domestic violence.
FHPC’s Mission committee also is formulating ways to purchase twin mattresses for the women’s wing for the U.S. VETS Phoenix Village. This site will serve as a model therapeutic community that provides veterans with the tools they need to regain their dignity and build better futures for themselves and their families.