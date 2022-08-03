Trinity Lutheran Church will offer prayer and a healing service tomorrow, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m.
Everyone needs healing at some time in their life. This service is for anyone seeking healing physically, spiritually, relationally and mentally.
Trinity uses the biblical practice of anointing the forehead with oil and laying on of hands accompanied by prayer for personal needs. The service lasts 45 minutes and there is no offering collected nor sermon preached. Those seeking prayer and healing determine their own level of participation and comfort.
The public is invited to join Trinity Lutheran Church in this event. The church is located on the corner of Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards. Participants are invited to bring a friend for this powerful service led by Pastor John R. Koczman on the first Thursday of each month.
