Everyone needs healing at some time in their life. Those seeking healing physically, spiritually, relationally or mentally should consider this a personal invitation to a Prayer and Healing Service on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 13770 N Fountain Hills Blvd.
At this service, the Biblical practice is used of anointing the forehead with oil and laying on of hands, and if requested, a prayer for a personal request. The service lasts 45 minutes and there is no offering collected, nor sermon preached. Those in attendance determine the level of participation at which they find comfort.