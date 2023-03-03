Presby Pickins’ will host its monthly flea market on Saturday, March 4, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church’s (FHPC) front parking lot, located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.

More than 30 vendors will be on hand selling a variety of wares ranging from collectibles to jewelry, books, clothing and more.