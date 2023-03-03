Presby Pickins’ will host its monthly flea market on Saturday, March 4, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church’s (FHPC) front parking lot, located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
More than 30 vendors will be on hand selling a variety of wares ranging from collectibles to jewelry, books, clothing and more.
Each month organizers of Presby Pickins’ spotlight a youth organization in Fountain Hills and donates a portion of that day’s proceeds to the organization.
Beneficiaries have included FHUSD PTO, Girl Scout Troop #6445, Kiwanis K-Kids, Angel Tree, FH Coalition and FHHS StuGo.
At this week’s March 4 event, the Fountain Hills Crisis Response Team will be at the Flea Market to share information about their efforts to raise funds for scholarships to Reigning Grace for Fountain Hills at-risk youth.
Reigning Grace Youth Ranch offers programs to help youth with PTSD, ADHD, depression or anxiety. Saturday’s effort will specifically benefit students attending a Fountain Hills school. Donations will be accepted that day or can be made online by visiting fhpresbyterian.info/ppyouth.
The Fountain Hills Community Chorus will also be on hand at Presby Pickins’ to share information about the Chorus and to launch the sale of tickets to its spring concert, “Movie Music.” The concert is planned for April 1 and 2 at 4 p.m. Stop by the Chorus table to learn more or visit fhcc-az.org/upcoming-events.