Gordy “Crazy Fingers” Lindquist will entertain at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (SOTH).
Tickets are free and may be picked up at the SOTH church office or at the door. A free will offering will be collected as guests leave.
Once again this year, proceeds from his performance will benefit the SOTH scholarship program.
Door prizes will be awarded during intermission. Refreshments will be served after the show, during a “meet and greet” with Lindquist.
Lindquist, a North Dakota native, has been playing the piano since he was five years old.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Concordia College in Minnesota and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Northern Colorado. His hometown is Bottineau, North Dakota, but spends part of the winter in Arizona.
He has played professionally in Canada and Europe, as well as throughout the United States. He performed with many well-known personalities, such as Myron Floren, Bob Hope, George Burns and Red Skeleton.