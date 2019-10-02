Philippines missionary Rev. Dr. Paul Rollet recently visited Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church to share information about his latest endeavors.
He is a member of the Companion with the Poor (CWTP) organization.
His talk was entitled “Encountering Jesus: Fanning a Flame that Never Dies Away.”
CWTP’s vision is to plant a sustainable church in every slum in the Philippines. The organization partners with local ministers to organize a church. For two years they help mobilize and organize a sustainable church community and then turn it over to local leaders.
All churches establish a pre-school, an alternate learning system, youth and children’s ministry, Bible studies and discipleship projects.
Community involvement projects include ministering to inmates, medical and dental missions, and disaster response and relief operations.
CWTP Missionaries in Training (MIT) teach locals to become worship, Bible study and music leaders; school instructors, MIT trainers and outreach missionaries.
Rollet has been an international affairs officer, trainer and Bible study leader with the organization since 2012.
As of 2018, 49 churches have been planted; 69 missionaries and staff have been trained. The 2020 goal is to have 80 churches and 100 trained missionaries.
The organization’s website is CompanionWithThePoor.org.