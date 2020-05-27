Retired Pastor Don Lawrence has announced the publication of his Bible commentary, “The Book of Revelation: Insights and Interpretations.” The book is a verse by verse, chapter by chapter, study of the last book in the Bible.
“This book is designed to give the reader a foundational understanding of Christ’s return and the events surrounding His return as reported in Revelation,” Lawrence said.
Pastor Lawrence is the founding pastor of Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills, where he served as pastor for thirty-four years before retiring in 2017. This is the fifth book he has published since his retirement.
“Many of the symbolisms used throughout Revelation are explained in Revelation and/or in other books of the Bible,” Lawrence explained. “Chapters and verses in Revelation, and other pertinent verses throughout the Bible, are examined to gain insights and interpretations into what the Lord has inspired and revealed concerning Christ’s return.”
Dr. Bobby Brewer, lead pastor of North Chapel Bible Church, said Lawrence’s latest effort serves as a solid guide.
“Don Lawrence has written a layman’s guide commentary that provides an objective and academic understanding that will aid any reader who desires not only a deeper understand of this particular book, but also some practical pastoral insights from decades of ministry to what it means for us today,” Brewer said.
Lawrence said that, thus far, he has received tremendous feedback from those who have already read his new book.
“I have stayed away from wild speculations that many others have jumped into when discussing this fascinating book,” Lawrence said. “The prophesies are pretty spectacular and, in fact, many have already been fulfilled and many others are currently being fulfilled. It is important to know what the Bible says about these events and equally important to know what the Bible doesn’t say.”
Lawrence said he’s done a lot of writing in his 40 years of ministry but, since retirement, he’s found himself writing for a new purpose.
“I now write for the simple pleasure of writing,” he said.
Other books published by Pastor Lawrence include “Remember Jesus: 52 Communion Thoughts and Meditations,” “Lessons from Life: 52 Short Devotions,” “Murder in a Small Town,” and “Murder in a Small Town Church.”
“The Book of Revelation: Insights and Interpretations,” is available on Amazon in paperback and as an eBook.