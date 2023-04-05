Relive the Passover Exodus with the Fountain Hills Jewish community as Rabbi Mendy Lipskier facilitates a Community Seder, held at Chabad of Fountain Hills this evening, Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m.
The Seder will feature a discussion about Passover and will offer food and joyous singing.
The Chabad Edelman Jewish Center is located at 16830 Avenue of the Fountains. Reservations must be made in advance by contacting Chabad at 480-795-6292 or visiting the website, JewishFountainHills.com.
The eight-day festival of Passover is celebrated this year from sundown on Wednesday, March 5, until after nightfall on Thursday, April 13. Passover commemorates the exodus of the Jews from Egypt and will be celebrated with festive Seder dinners on April 5 and 6.
Other Jewish holiday observances include restricting the consumption of leavened products such as bread and pasta, and instead, eating unleavened matzah. Additional information about the Passover holiday is available at JewishFountainHills.com/Passover.