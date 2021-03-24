Passover 2021 for the Jewish community begins Saturday, March 27, and concludes Sunday, April 4.
Passover is the festival of freedom, commemorating the Israelites exodus from Egypt and their transition from slavery to freedom.
According to the website, myjewishlearning.com., the main ritual of Passover is the seder, a festive meal that involves the retelling of the Exodus through stories and song. It also includes foods including matzah, bitter herbs and other ritual foods.
For information about local Jewish activities, visit jewishfountainhills.com. Chabad Edelman Jewish Center is located at 16830 E. Avenue of the Fountains.