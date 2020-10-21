As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause fear and uncertainty, Samaritan’s Purse is calling on churches and families to pack more shoebox gifts than ever before for Operation Christmas Child. The stated goal of the project is to “make sure millions of children experience the good news and great joy of the holiday.”
“Much of the world has been gripped with fear, and this is especially hard for children,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Now more than ever, these boys and girls need to know God loves them. Operation Christmas Child delivers the hope found only in Jesus Christ.”
The Samaritan’s Purse project has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts – filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys – to children worldwide for more than two decades.
“This is a mission project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions,” reads the event announcement. “Simply pack shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Then, bring them to one of more than 4,000 drop-off locations during National Collection Week, Nov. 16-23.” Locally, JOY Christian Community Church will be a drop-off location during National Collection Week.
Even if churches and groups are not yet meeting, families are encouraged by Samaritan’s Purse to pack shoebox gifts at home.
Trinity Lutheran Church (13770 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.) will host a drive-through shoebox pick-up event on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. During this time, participants can pick up empty shoeboxes and resource materials, if needed, to get the process started. This is not a drop-off time, but an opportunity for those who need shoe boxes to fill.
Operation Christmas Child also offers an option to virtually pack a shoebox gift. Through this online tool, participants can build a shoebox online and share the Gospel with children around the world.
For more details or to pack a virtual shoebox, visit samaritanpurse.org, highlight “What We Do” at the top of the page and select “Operation Christmas Child.”