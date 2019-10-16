For over a year North Chapel has been sending volunteers to serve at Reigning Grace Ranch in Rio Verde.
The Reigning Grace Worship Team will now begin to lead worship at North Chapel on a more regular basis.
“It’s always an amazing thing whenever you can work together to bless each other and our communities. I’d like to invite you to come and experience the worship and also learn how you can serve at a true working ranch that’s caring for foster kids and abused animals,” said Pastor Bobby Brewer.
North Chapel is a non-denominational Bible church. Membership is not required to attend and attire is casual.
Services are held at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Childcare is provided at the 10 a.m. service.