Now part of Scottsdale Bible Church (SBC), North Chapel Bible Church soon will be relocating to its new home at 15202 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
The move-in date has not been decided, said Pastor Dr. Bobby Brewer, but he said, “We’re hoping to have our first services in our new home sometime in January 2022.”
He said the building, which is the original church building in Fountain Hills, needs quite a bit of TLC but will be worth the wait.
“Meanwhile, we are pressing ahead and have added several staff members,” Brewer added.
One of the new staff members is Willie Dudley, who retired from Fountain Hills Unified School District in June. He now heads the Men’s Ministry at SBC Fountain Hills, formerly North Chapel Bible Church.
“We have invested a lot of our years into the lives of students,” Dudley said. “Now we will begin to invest more time into the spiritual lives of men young and old in Fountain Hills who have an interest in growing closer to God and learning more about the Bible.”
Dudley said he invites his former students and their fathers to join him and other men as they venture through the Bible.
“I would love to see you,” he added. “God made me a teacher, and I am excited to see how he uses in this next season of my life.”
The Men’s Ministry currently meets the first and third Saturday of each month at 7:30 a.m. and Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. for study on the book of Romans. Meetings, as well as church services, are being held at North Chapel, 17210 E. Amhurst Drive.
North Chapel was founded by mostly members from Scottsdale Bible Church in 2009. Brewer, formerly on the pastoral staff of SBC, became lead pastor of North Chapel in 2016.
“Through this process, I’ve learned a lot about the church history of Fountain Hills,” Brewer said. “It’s a blessing to be part of the town, its history and future.”
For more information, call 480-837-2353, or visit northchapel.net or scottsdalebible.com/fountainhills.