Last week Phoenix Rescue Mission picked up over 250 cases of water from North Chapel Bible Church to be used by Phoenix Rescue Mission for ministering to the homeless of inner city Phoenix.
“There is so much going on the in the world right now that it’s hard to keep up with all of the needs, but we want to continue to do our part in being a blessing,” said North Chapel Pastor Bobby Brewer. “It was an honor to be a drop off location for water and hygiene items for the homeless.”
The next drive is for ministering to the Navajo community in the Four Corners region that have been affected by COVID-19. Some of the most urgently needed supplies are masks, hand sanitizer, canned vegetables, Spam, and Blue Bird brand flour (any will do, but that’s a requested favorite). Drop off donations during business hours during the week and/or on Sunday. These supplies will be used by Hope Response, Inc. a non-profit organization that partners with CHIEF to minister to Native American communities. North Chapel Bible Church is located at 17210 Amhurst Dr. in Fountain Hills.