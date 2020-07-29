North Chapel Bible Church is serving as a drop-off location for collecting supplies for Christian refugees.
“Sadly, we’re beginning to hear more frequently about the physical persecution of people in other parts of the world because they follow Jesus,” said pastor Bobby Brewer. “It may seem that there’s nothing we can do besides pray, but actually, we have an opportunity to also minister to these Christians who’ve been driven from their homes because of their beliefs through our partnership with Voice of the Martyrs.”
Brewer notes that the items needed are “a bit unusual,” but will aid those who have lost their homes due to persecution.
The items that are needed include soap, tarps (8’x10’), packs of zip ties, small blankets, bedsheets, washcloths, toothbrushes, tooth paste and toys for children.
North Chapel, 17210 Amhurst Dr., will collect these items through Aug. 30. They can be dropped off at the church during business hours or on Sundays between 7-11:30 a.m. The Voice of the Martyrs is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving persecuted Christians through practical and spiritual assistance.