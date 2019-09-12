North Chapel has created two fall Bible study programs for women.
The first will involve the Book of Romans at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The interactive study is free and open to women of all ages.
Pastor Bobby Brewer said the class is “open to all who desire to learn how to apply the Bible into their daily lives.”
“Growing Together in the Word” is a new Ladies Night ministry that will be offered from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every third Thursday through Nov. 21.
The discussions will be relevant and applicable to daily life. Each month will feature a different leader and topic.