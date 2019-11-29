North Chapel will begin a new teaching series at the 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., services on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Pastor Bobby Brewer said the theme will be “Jesus also talked about being a good neighbor.”
Child care will be provided at the 10 a.m. service.
Also, the church is sponsoring a prison fellowship ministry, Angel Tree, until Dec. 8.
The ministry provides Christmas gifts on the behalf of incarcerated parents to children in Fountain Hills and the neighboring reservations.
If interested in participating, select an angel from the tree on Sunday or during business hours describing the gift ($15-$25) and return no later than Dec. 8.
If interested in delivering gifts between Dec. 11 and Dec. 20, contact Diane at dandianep@msn.com or visit the community outreach section at northchapel.net.