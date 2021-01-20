North Chapel Bible Church leadership has announced that they have accepted a proposal to merge with Scottsdale Bible Church by becoming their Fountain Hills campus.
“In the summer of 2020, we were presented with this opportunity and, after much prayer, deliberation, research, meetings, consultations, more prayer and fasting, myself, the Elder Board and the vast majority of our congregation felt led of the Holy Spirit that this was an opportunity for us to advance the Kingdom of Heaven in Fountain Hills in ways that we could not do alone,” said Dr. Bobby Brewer of North Chapel.
Brewer, who was previously on the pastoral staff of SBC, said that eventually they will be relocating from their current property to 15202 Fountain Hills Blvd. but that, for the foreseeable future, they will continue to function and operate as North Chapel Bible Church.
“The story of North Chapel Bible Church will continue through a new expression, strengthening the current congregation and building on its strong legacy of mission and service,” Brewer said. “Likewise, people who currently call SBC home and live in Fountain Hills will have an option to attend an SBC location nearby and easily invite their neighbors. Our congregations will be better together, with the potential of carrying the gospel far into the 21st century.”