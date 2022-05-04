In recognition of the 100th anniversary of Harry Emerson Fosdick preaching “Shall the Fundamentalists Win?,” Pastor David Felten at The Fountains, a United Methodist Church, will be reflecting on Fosdick’s legacy and the continuing impact of progressive Christianity on American culture. Sunday celebrations are at 9:30 a.m. both in-person at The Fountains and online on YouTube and Facebook Live.
“On May 21, 1922, the Rev. Dr. Fosdick minced no words in disputing traditional doctrines like Jesus’ virgin birth, the inerrancy of the Bible, the Second Coming and Substitutionary Atonement, ideas that some Christians still hold onto despite all evidence to the contrary,” reads a press release for the lesson.
Delivered at First Presbyterian Church in New York City, Fosdick, a Baptist preacher, advocated for a Christianity of development, progress and change, values that eventually led him to become the pastor of the inter-denominational Riverside Church and one of the most prominent ministers of the 20th century.
As a theological successor to Fosdick’s efforts, Rev. Felten will revisit the message of this century-old sermon in a series that will appeal especially to ex-vangelicals and the many other ex-Christians who are looking for thoughtful ways to hang onto their faith after deconstructing their Christianity.
“I can’t believe it’s 100 years later and people are still leaving the church because they think they have to believe these stories are literal,” Felten said. “They don’t! You can still be a faithful follower of Jesus without all the woo-woo and theological malpractice.”
“If anyone is under 100 years old and have yet to hear these ideas, here’s their chance to get caught up on what Clergy have been taught for well over 100 years but haven’t shared with anyone,” the announcement continued. “They might be able to help answer the still relevant question, ‘Shall the Fundamentalists Win?’”
