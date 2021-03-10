Elizabeth Gallen, the new pastor at New Journey Lutheran Church, will be ordained in a livestreamed service Saturday, March 13.
Grand Canyon Synod Bishop Deborah Hutterer will conduct the ordination at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Goodyear.
In addition to the ordination, Elizabeth and Stephen Gallen’s seven-week-old son, Oliver Jeffery, will be baptized. That also will be livestreamed.
The link to watch the ceremony is available on the New Journey website, njlc-fh.org.
Gallen will be installed as pastor during the Sunday, March 21, worship service at New Journey. Pastor Mike Johnson of Christ the Lord Lutheran Church in Cave Creek will preside for the installation starting at 10 a.m.
A special welcome to Pastor Beth will follow the installation. The 11 a.m. fellowship via Zoom follows the worship service.
Join the service via Zoom. Contact the church for the Zoom link.
Pastor Beth replaces Pastor Adele Stiles Resmer, who retired recently.