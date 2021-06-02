New Journey Lutheran Church will resume in-person worship services beginning Sunday, June 6, at 10 a.m.
There will be some changes to in-person worship, according to Pastor Beth Gallen.
Parishioners will be asked to sign in in case there is exposure to COVID-19 and the community needs to be notified.
Masks will be required for all attendees regardless of vaccination status.
Communion will be offered using individually sealed cups.
There will be music during the services, but there will be no singing. Fellowship following services will be suspended until COVID-19 cases continue to decline.
The scripture lessons and sermon will be recorded and will be posted on the church website (njlc-fh.org) and its YouTube channel.
New Journey Lutheran Church is located at 16748 E. Parkview Ave.