New Journey Lutheran Church begins a new online educational series, “Making Sense of the Christian Faith.”
The series begins at 10 a.m. each Wednesday for eight sessions. To join the Zoom event, email Sarah Morris at the church, sarah@njlc-fh.org.
The series was created by David Lose, a biblical scholar and Lutheran pastor. The series explores the major tenants of the Christian faith.
Themes and dates are as follows:
God Talk: Theology (Oct. 13); Original Blessing: Creation (Oct. 20); Miss the Mark: Sin (Oct. 27); “East of Eden: Covenant, Law and Community (Nov. 3); God con Carne: Incarnation (Nov. 10); Life Wins: Atonement (Nov. 17); The Body of Christ: Church and Holy Spirit (Nov. 24); and The End of All Things: Eschatology (Dec. 1).