Members and friends of New Journey Lutheran Church, ELCA, are collecting care items for families at Imagine School in Mesa.
Now through Sept. 12, they will put together personal hygiene products to stock the shelves at Imagine School’s “Giving Gang Closet.” The resource is available to children and families of the school. The larger community of Fountain Hills is invited to help with the collection.
Items needed are full-size shampoo and conditioner, body wash, bars of soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products and laundry detergent.
Items may be dropped off at New Journey on Sunday, Sept. 5, and Sunday, Sept. 12 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. both days. Financial gifts may be made through the website at njlc-fh.org or by check, which can be mailed to P.O. Box 19652, Fountain Hills 85269. The church is located at 16748 E. Parkview Ave.
New Journey Lutheran Church, ELCA, of Fountain Hills values meeting the needs of the most vulnerable. The Imagine School in Mesa supports children and families experiencing poverty and economic hardship.
For more information, call 480-383-9193 or email newjourneylutheran@njlc-fh.org.